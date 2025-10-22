Man arrested following report of a replica firearm being brandished at the rear of a property in Lisburn

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of carrying a replica firearm in a public place, after it was reported that a man was seen brandishing a weapon at the rear of a property in the Lisburn area.

The report was made to officers on Sunday October 19. There were no reports of any shots being fired.

At a subsequent planned search of a property on Tuesday October 21, an imitation firearm was located and recovered from the address.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested, and is assisting with police enquiries.

Man on suspicion of carrying a replica firearm in a public place in Lisburn. Pic credit: ronstik

Enquiries are continuing, and detectives would appeal for anyone who might have any information which could assist them to get in touch with CID in Lisburn by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1146 of 21/10/25.