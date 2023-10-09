Man arrested following report of burglary and animal cruelty in Carrickfergus

Police investigating a report of burglary and animal cruelty in the Castlemara Drive area of Carrickfergus on Sunday, October 8 have arrested a man.

At some time after 3am on Saturday, October 7, a glass panel on the front door of a property was smashed and entry was gained.

The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma.

There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in relation to the investigation. He is currently in police custody at this time.