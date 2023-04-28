Police investigating a number of rural thefts conducted a search at a property in Ballyclare yesterday (April 27) and made one arrest.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our enquiries into what could amount to be dozens of incidents of rural thefts across the country since 2017, led us to a property on the Irish Hill Road, near Ballyclare, on Thursday, where we recovered over 100 items, including vehicles and power tools.

"A man (46) was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and later released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“Our investigation is continuing and I’d ask anyone who has information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting 484 27/04/23.

Police conducted a search in the Ballyclare area.

“If you’d like crime prevention advice or information, contact 101 or visit www.psni.police.uk

"Reports can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport