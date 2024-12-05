Police in Ballymena have made an arrest in connection with an overnight arson and other related offences.

Inspector Hewat said: “On Wednesday, December 4 at approximately 11.10pm police received a report of a burglary at commercial premises in the Wellington Street area of the town.

“An unknown man was discovered in the storeroom area of the shop, and made off on foot when the alarm was raised.

“It’s understood the suspect smashed a window in order to gain entry to the storeroom, and stole a mobile phone belonging to a staff member.

Police in Ballymena have made an arrest in connection with an overnight arson and other related offences. Photo: Pacemaker

“Police then received a second report shortly before 12am of a rustling sound in the hallway of a flat in the Drumtara area.

“A man was located attempting to steal a television and was challenged by the reporting person.

“The suspect made off and is understood to have then tried to access other properties in the building before leaving empty handed.

“At approximately 12.25am on Thursday morning, December 5 whilst officers were in the area making enquiries, police received a report of a fire within the hallway of the flat complex.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started after a mattress was set alight in a storeroom.

“Three residents were trapped in their flats throughout the duration of the fire, and were unable to leave due to the amount of smoke.

“Thankfully, however, no serious injuries were reported – though we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life – and we could have been dealing with much more serious consequences today.

“The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was located by police nearby and was arrested on suspicion of threats to damage property, attempted burglary and arson endangering life with intent.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue today. I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 17 05/12/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by telephone on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime, 100 percent anonymously.