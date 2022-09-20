Man arrested in Brian McIlhagga murder probe

Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5, 2015.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The man was arrested in the Ballymoney area this morning, Tuesday September 20, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.