Man arrested in Co Cavan over murder of UDR member Joseph James Porter in Mountnorris, Co Armagh in 1979
Detectives from An Garda Síochána made the arrest under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on June 24, 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.
Mr Porter was found dead outside his farmhouse in Mountnorris, near Markethill. He had been shot in the head and his home ransacked.
His body was found on the side of the road by a neighbour going to Mass.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Dublin High Court on Monday (June 24).
A statement from the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest further demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.
"A decision to prosecute this individual was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on May 1, 2024.”