Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 67-year-old man has been arrested in Co Cavan on suspicion of the murder of a UDR solder in Co Armagh 45 years ago.

Detectives from An Garda Síochána made the arrest under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on June 24, 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Porter was found dead outside his farmhouse in Mountnorris, near Markethill. He had been shot in the head and his home ransacked.

Detectives from An Garda Síochána have arrested a 67-year-old man in Co Cavan on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Co Armagh on June 24, 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

His body was found on the side of the road by a neighbour going to Mass.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dublin High Court on Monday (June 24).

A statement from the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest further demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.