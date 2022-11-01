Man arrested in Coleraine area in UDA investigation
Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Department have arrested a 45-year-old man following a search operation in the Coleraine area on Tuesday (November 1).
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into loyalist paramilitary activity linked to the North Antrim UDA which includes a number of petrol bomb attacks at residential properties.
A number of electronic items were seized along with a quantity of suspected class B drugs.
