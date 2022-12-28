Officers from Public Protection Branch have arrested a 28-year-old man in the Coleraine area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He remains in police custody at this time for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?

“Along with our partners at the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, have put together some key tips on how to make sure your child enjoys the internet safely.

“These tips include checking the privacy, location and parental controls on devices that the child uses, checking the direct messages and chat functions on apps, using parental controls and having open conversations with your child about what they are doing online.”