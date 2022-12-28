Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested in Coleraine area on attempted sexual communication with a child

Officers from Public Protection Branch have arrested a 28-year-old man in the Coleraine area on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 1:17pm

He remains in police custody at this time for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Many children and young people will receive new devices and computer games for Christmas, but we’re asking parents, do you know what your child is doing online or most importantly, who they are talking to?

“Along with our partners at the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland, have put together some key tips on how to make sure your child enjoys the internet safely.

Most Popular
Police are asking parents - do you know what your child is doing online?

“These tips include checking the privacy, location and parental controls on devices that the child uses, checking the direct messages and chat functions on apps, using parental controls and having open conversations with your child about what they are doing online.”

Practical tips and advice have been published on the Police Service’s website : https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-yourself/internet-safety/keeping-children-safe-online