Man arrested in connection with Glenavy church hall break-in released on bail

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 20:14 BST
A man (29) arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a church hall in the Belfast Road area of Glenavy on Tuesday, July 23, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said just before 11.25pm, it was reported to police that an alarm had been activated around 11.05pm and that entry had been forced into the building with damage caused to the lock and main door.

Police added that nothing appeared to have been taken.