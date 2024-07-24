Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man (29) arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a church hall in the Belfast Road area of Glenavy on Tuesday, July 23, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said just before 11.25pm, it was reported to police that an alarm had been activated around 11.05pm and that entry had been forced into the building with damage caused to the lock and main door.