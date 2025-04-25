Man arrested in connection with reports of intimidation has been released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man aged in his 30s arrested by police in Lisburn investigating reports in relation to threats made to residents living in Altona Drive on Saturday April 19, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist them to call 101 and quote reference number 1426 of 19/04/25.