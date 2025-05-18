Man arrested in connection with vehicle collision with pedestrians incident in Millisle is released on bail

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 08:22 BST
A man arrested in Millisle on Saturday (May 17) on suspicion of attempted murder and driving offences has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

The 47-year-old man was arrested in relation to a collision on Main Street during which two people were seriously injured.

In an earlier statement, Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan said: “We received a report at around 11.05pm, that a vehicle had collided with a number of pedestrians outside licensed premises on Main Street, Millisle.

“It was reported that the vehicle involved, turned around and drove past the licensed premises again before making off from the scene.

Police at the scene in Millisle after Saturday night's incident. Photo: Press Eyeplaceholder image
Police at the scene in Millisle after Saturday night's incident. Photo: Press Eye

“Officers, along with colleagues from NIAS attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which have been described as serious.”

The vehicle, police added, was located a short time later outside Walkers Lane, Millisle and a man was arrested.

Detective Inspector Ryan added: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 1805 of 17/05/25."

A report can be made using the online reporting form or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

