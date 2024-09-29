Man arrested in Dundalk after stealing car from south Belfast with a female passenger (17) still inside the vehicle

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 15:39 BST
A man who hit speeds in excess of 100mph after stealing a car from south Belfast with a 17-year-old female passenger still inside the vehicle has been arrested in Dundalk.

The girl, who managed to escape at Lisburn, has been left “shaken” by her ordeal.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Police received a report on Saturday 28th September that a vehicle which had been parked in the Botanic Avenue area, had been stolen with a female passenger still in the car.

“The car stopped on the Saintfield Road, Lisburn where the girl escaped from the vehicle.

General view of the Saintfield Road, Lisburn. Photo (Google)
General view of the Saintfield Road, Lisburn. Photo (Google)

“The car was observed a short time later driving at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A1 and officers made contact with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána to inform them the vehicle was driving towards the border.

“At around 2.20 am on Saturday 28th September, we received a report from AGS to say they had located the stolen car and had arrested a 25-year-old man in Dundalk, he remains in custody at this stage.

“The victim was not injured but left shaken by her ordeal. Thankfully we are not dealing with any casualties after some very dangerous and reckless behaviour by the suspect involved.

"Excellent cooperative work between ourselves and our colleagues in the An Garda Síochána have ensured this vehicle was recovered and the suspect was arrested.”