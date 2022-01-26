The 26-year-old was arrested by the PSNI in Lurgan.

A spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Extradition and International Mutual Assistance Unit assisted by officers from Lurgan, arrested a 26-year-old man in the Lurgan area today (Wednesday 26th January).”

Inspector Gareth Thompson said: “The man was identified as being the subject of an outstanding international extradition warrant in relation to motoring offences in Latvia, which caused one person’s death and left four others seriously injured, for which he was sentenced to serve four years in prison.

“The man will now appear at the Extradition Court in Belfast later today.

“This demonstrates our continued determination to actively seek out and hold to account people attempting to flee their own country to escape justice being served.”

