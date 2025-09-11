Man arrested in Scotland to appear at court in Coleraine on drug-related charges

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man, who was arrested in Glasgow on Wednesday (September 10), to court.

The 41-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including fraudulently importing a class B controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 11).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.