Man arrested in the Armagh area on suspicion of attempted murder after women seriously injured in Dungannon
Police responded after it was reported at approximately 11.30am that a woman had sustained a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of the town.
Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: "Officers attended, and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived. A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.
"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
"Our investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact 101, quoting reference 723 of 1/11/25."
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.