A man has been arrested following a report that a woman had been seriously injured in Dungannon on Saturday (November 1).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded after it was reported at approximately 11.30am that a woman had sustained a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of the town.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: "Officers attended, and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived. A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact 101, quoting reference 723 of 1/11/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.