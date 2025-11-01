Man arrested in the Armagh area on suspicion of attempted murder after women seriously injured in Dungannon

Published 1st Nov 2025, 20:39 GMT
A man has been arrested following a report that a woman had been seriously injured in Dungannon on Saturday (November 1).

Police responded after it was reported at approximately 11.30am that a woman had sustained a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of the town.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: "Officers attended, and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived. A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact 101, quoting reference 723 of 1/11/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

