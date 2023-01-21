Register
Man arrested in tobacco and alcohol seizures in Co Armagh and Co Antrim

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the PSNI, have seized what are believed to be illicit alcohol and tobacco products, worth an estimated £18,745 in lost duty and taxes.

By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago

As part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods, HMRC officers searched retail premises in Randalstown and Portadown, on Tuesday, January 17.

In total they seized 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres ofalcohol. A 35-year-old man was arrested.

Lucie Irving, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

"HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.

"Anyone with information about the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco should report it to HMRC online at GOV.UK.”

Investigations into the seizures are continuing.

Some of the 39,298 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, alongside more than 890 litres of alcohol, seized in Portadown and Randalstown.