A man arrested on St Patrick's Day was found with cocaine and pregabalin when taken to Antrim PSNI Station.

Dylan Quaile (30), with an address listed as HMP Maghaberry, was intoxicated on St Patrick's Day last year in Derry/Londonderry.

He was arrested for breaching bail. Whilst being searched at Antrim station a pregabalin tablet fell from his clothing and then a bag of cocaine was found.

Antrim Police Station. Image: Google

A defence solicitor said the defendant has been on remand for another matter.

The defendant, who had 61 previous convictions, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry on Tuesday (June 3),

and was given a two months prison sentence.