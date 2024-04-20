Man arrested on suspicion of assault after staff threatened and ‘altercation’ at Downpatrick shop

A man has been arrested after a report of an assault at retail premises in the St. Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick this morning (Saturday, April 20).
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In an appeal for witnesses and further information, Inspector McCormick said: “Shortly before 10.30am we received a report that a man had entered the shop and threatened and abused staff before an altercation broke out involving a member of the public.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers attended and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and common assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 478 of 20/04/24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.