Man arrested on suspicion of assault after staff threatened and ‘altercation’ at Downpatrick shop
In an appeal for witnesses and further information, Inspector McCormick said: “Shortly before 10.30am we received a report that a man had entered the shop and threatened and abused staff before an altercation broke out involving a member of the public.
"Officers attended and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and common assault. He remains in police custody at this time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 478 of 20/04/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.