Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 3.40pm police received a report that a man had been stabbed in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry. Officers along with other emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police have issued an appeal for information about the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1120 of 12/04/24.”