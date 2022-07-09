Man arrested on suspicion of firearm and explosives possession

Police confirmed that a 25-year-old male was arrested by detectives on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
The arrest follows a planned search of a house in the Larne area on Thursday, July 7.
He has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.
Detectives are urging anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation to call police on 101, quoting reference 493 of 07/07/22.
They say a report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/