Man arrested on suspicion of four sexual assaults including one on Ballymoney train

Police arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of four counts of sexual assault following incidents in Derry City and onboard a train between Londonderry and Ballymoney on Monday evening, (April 3).

By Una Culkin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

Two women reported being approached and sexually assaulted at their place of work in Foyle Street at around 5.30pm. A third woman was then approached and assaulted also on Foyle Street at around 6pm.

Another report described a similar suspect having approached and assaulted a woman onboard a train travelling between Derry/Londonderry and Ballymoney at around 8.15pm.

Inspector Armour said: "The suspect has been interviewed on suspicion of these offences and will return for further questioning at a future date. We are thankful to Translink staff whose assistance made it possible for police to co-ordinate resources and arrest the suspect at the train station."

For all the latest news and breaking stories, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com or check the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

