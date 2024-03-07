Man arrested on suspicion of murder after injured man dies
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder enquiry after an incident in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A man found with serious injuries just after 8pm passed away in hospital a short time later.
Cupar Street Upper was closed as a result, along with the Springfield Road between Lanark Way and Millennium Way, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.