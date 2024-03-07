Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder enquiry after an incident in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast.

A man found with serious injuries just after 8pm passed away in hospital a short time later.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious injuries in west Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Cupar Street Upper was closed as a result, along with the Springfield Road between Lanark Way and Millennium Way, with motorists urged to avoid the area.