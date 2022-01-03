Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Downpatrick

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am today. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.”

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing at Church Street, Downpatrick. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/