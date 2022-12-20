Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's 'suspicious death' in Lurgan, Co Armagh
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after woman died in Lurgan, Co Armagh in what police described as ‘suspicious circumstances’.
By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.
Police at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in Lurgan, Co Armagh. One man has been arrested.
"One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"Enquiries are continuing.
"An update will follow in due course.”
Police and forensics attend the scene of a woman's death in Silverwood Green, Lurgan.