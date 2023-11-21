Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults on and off Coleraine to Ballymena train is released
A 63-year-old man arrested by police on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The man had been arrested following incidents on and off a train between Coleraine and Ballymena on the evening of Monday, November 20.
In a statement from the PSNI, the police said that enquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information which might assist officers is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 1526 of 20/11/23.