Man arrested over alleged sexual assault of teen girl

The man has been bailed pending further enquiries. The incident is believed to have occurred at a large social event on Saturday, August 6 just before midnight.

Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We are keen to speak with two males; a 17-year-old male approximately 5’4 with brown hair wearing a red shirt and a male approximately 18-years-old with blonde hair, who may have information relating to this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in attendance at this event, and has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of 07/08/22.