A man arrested by detectives from North West CID on Wednesday, July 17, in Ballymoney, in relation to an assault on a teenage male last month, has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues, and detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who might have any information about the assault, which took place in the Hamilton Park area of the town on Monday May 13th, to contact them.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2061 of 13/05/24.