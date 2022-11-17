Police have arrested a man following the report of a stabbing incident in Ballymoney in the early hours of Thursday (November 17).

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “Shortly before 1.50am, it was reported that a man was stabbed by another male in the Gate End area of the town.

“The victim, who sustained a puncture wound to his chest during the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A short time later, a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us to contact 101, and quote reference number 116 of 17/11/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.