Man assaulted a motorist who had pulled over to the side of the road in Ballynahinch to take a phone call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maurice Joseph Macadam, 62, whose address was given as Dromore Road in Ballynahinch, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted criminal damage.

The court heard that on January 19, 2023 at 10.10am, the injured party had pulled over to the side of the road at Dromore Road in Ballynahinch to take a phone call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant pulled up alongside the car and asked what he was doing parked there, claiming it was private property and he was trespassing.

Probation Order for man who punched another man in a parked car. Pic credit: Google

The injured party started to record the altercation on his mobile phone.

The defendant then punched him a number of times to the face, causing a cut to his face, which was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

The police were contacted and the defendant was traced by the vehicle registration number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence told the court the defendant has been “struggling for a number of years with his own difficulties.” He continued: “He accepts the harm and damage he has caused.

"He has a very limited record.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said the incident was “a huge overreaction”.

The defendant told the judge he feared the injured party was a burglar, which Ms Watters dismissed, saying the injured party looked like an upstanding middle aged man who was driving an electric car.

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters continued: “You should have taken a few deep breaths and not engaged with this man at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A Probation Order would be of assistance to keep you out of trouble and out of these courts.”

Ms Watters imposed a Probation Order for two years.

She also ordered the defendant to pay £600 compensation to the injured party.

She allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the compensation.

During sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant: “You have issues and problems and you should discuss these with your Probation Officer.