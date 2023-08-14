Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault in Coleraine on Saturday, August 12.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50am that a man had been assaulted by a number of other men in the Heights area of the town. The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the attack and required medical treatment.

“Officers subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the assault. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquires while the investigation continues.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything unusual or suspicious or has dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage, can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 595 of 12/08/23.”