A man who assaulted his ex-partner whilst she was driving has received a six months jail sentence.

Matthew Lappin (31), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault, harassment, breach of a non-molestation order and domestic abuse.

Offences happened in May this year. The defendant had been drinking and, in the Crumlin area, he was verbally abusive to his ex-partner.

As his ex-partner was driving the defendant twice swung his arm towards her, hitting her on the lip and ear. There was bleeding and swelling to her lip.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was remorseful.

The defendant had spent time in custody on remand. As well as the prison term a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "appalling facts".