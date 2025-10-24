Man assaulted ex-partner whilst she was driving, Antrim court told
Matthew Lappin (31), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault, harassment, breach of a non-molestation order and domestic abuse.
Offences happened in May this year. The defendant had been drinking and, in the Crumlin area, he was verbally abusive to his ex-partner.
As his ex-partner was driving the defendant twice swung his arm towards her, hitting her on the lip and ear. There was bleeding and swelling to her lip.
A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was remorseful.
The defendant had spent time in custody on remand. As well as the prison term a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "appalling facts".