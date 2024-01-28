Man assaulted former partner in front of four children after she told him they couldn't sleep because he was noisy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zenobio Fernandes, aged 36, from Union Place in Dungannon admitted charges of assaulting a female and damaging a mobile phone and vase.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as “cowardly” behaviour which was made worse by the fact it was witnessed by four children.

The judge ordered the defendant to pay the injured party £400 compensation and allowed him 12 weeks to make the payment.

Prosecuting counsel said on July 31 last, at 11.10pm, the injured party alleged Fernandes had been drunk and aggressive and had grabbed her by the chin after she told him they could not sleep because he was being noisy.

He had also verbally abused her calling her a “prostitute” and threw her mobile phone against a wall and broke a vase in the hallway, said the lawyer.

Counsel added that the vase had cost £10 and the repair bill for the mobile phone was £79.

Describing it as a “very, very nasty incident”, defence counsel said there has been no further contact between the parties.

He said they had been in a five-year relationship and he accepted that the custody threshold had been passed.