Man assaulted four police officers in 'drink-fuelled' incident outside nightclub

Twenty-four-year-old Conor Bryan Martin from Magheralane Road, Randalstown, had previously admitted charges of assault, resisting police, and disorderly behaviour and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Counsel prosecuting told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 19) that the incident happened at Rainey Street car park on June 12.

She said Martin had attempted to headbutt, punch and kick officers who were trying to restrain him.

The court heard that the defendant had also blacked out on occasions and paramedics had been called to attend to him.

A defence lawyer said Martin was "deeply ashamed of his behaviour towards the officers" and takes full responsibility for his actions.

She said he is in full time employment in the construction industry and, according to the report, is considered a low risk of re-offending.

Counsel explained as a result of previous head trauma Martin suffered from blackouts. She stressed there was nothing "premeditated in this”.

In reply to a question from District Judge Oonagh Mullan as to why the defendant behaved in the way he did, the lawyer said he had taken too much alcohol and had panicked when he woke up to police officers on top of him.

She pointed out that the defendant has no previous convictions and asked the court to give him credit for this.

