Andrew Ferguson (32), with an address listed as Parkmount Court in Newtownabbey, was also disorderly on October 16 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that police had responded to a "concern for safety" from the Ambulance Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police saw the defendant lying on grass, complaining of stomach pain.
Paramedics were trying to assist him but he was not co-operating and was shouting and swearing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police warned him about his behaviour as there were a number of children playing in the area and some people came out of their house "due to the commotion".
Officers assisted in getting the defendant into an ambulance for assessment but he kicked officers multiple times, striking them on the arms, chest and shoulders.
A defence lawyer said at the time of the offences the defendant had been "under the influence" but his life has "stabilised".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Handing down a five months prison term, suspended for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had attacked police officers who had been trying to offer assistance.