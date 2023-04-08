Register
Man assaulted four police officers who had helped him into ambulance

A court has heard how a man assaulted four police officers in the back of an ambulance in Larne.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST

Andrew Ferguson (32), with an address listed as Parkmount Court in Newtownabbey, was also disorderly on October 16 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that police had responded to a "concern for safety" from the Ambulance Service.

Police saw the defendant lying on grass, complaining of stomach pain.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Paramedics were trying to assist him but he was not co-operating and was shouting and swearing.

Police warned him about his behaviour as there were a number of children playing in the area and some people came out of their house "due to the commotion".

Officers assisted in getting the defendant into an ambulance for assessment but he kicked officers multiple times, striking them on the arms, chest and shoulders.

A defence lawyer said at the time of the offences the defendant had been "under the influence" but his life has "stabilised".

Handing down a five months prison term, suspended for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had attacked police officers who had been trying to offer assistance.