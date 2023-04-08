A court has heard how a man assaulted four police officers in the back of an ambulance in Larne.

Andrew Ferguson (32), with an address listed as Parkmount Court in Newtownabbey, was also disorderly on October 16 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that police had responded to a "concern for safety" from the Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police saw the defendant lying on grass, complaining of stomach pain.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Paramedics were trying to assist him but he was not co-operating and was shouting and swearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police warned him about his behaviour as there were a number of children playing in the area and some people came out of their house "due to the commotion".

Officers assisted in getting the defendant into an ambulance for assessment but he kicked officers multiple times, striking them on the arms, chest and shoulders.

A defence lawyer said at the time of the offences the defendant had been "under the influence" but his life has "stabilised".

Advertisement

Advertisement