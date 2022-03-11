Man assaulted three people and used fire extinguisher as offensive weapon

Ioan Loredan Lucaciu (29), of Toome Road, Ballymena, committed offences on October 7, 2021.

At court the defendant had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter.

Police attended Costa Coffee around 4.30pm, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

In a police interview the defendant admitted he slapped a female; punched a male and lifted a fire extinguisher and followed the male round the coffee shop with it.

He said he lifted the fire extinguisher “in an attempt to scare him”.

The defendant initially denied pushing another female with the fire extinguisher but has now made admissions.

Defence solicitor Garrett McCann said a marriage had “broken down” and “the parties met at Costa Coffee with the intention of discussing the matter but it is very clear the whole thing got extremely out of hand.”

The court heard the defendant, who runs a barber shop in Ballymena, felt his “pride” was hurt on the day in question and lost “self control”.

The defence lawyer added: “It was a totally unacceptable way to deal with the matter but I think this is really in the currency of a marriage that has broken down”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “The court take a very dim view of any case of domestic violence and the court will regularly send people to prison for assaulting their partners.

“The court will take into account the fact that the defendant has a clear record with the exception of one driving offence and he is entitled to credit for his full and early admissions.”