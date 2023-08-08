Register
Man attacked by masked men ‘armed with hammers and bats’ in Carrickfergus

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an assault in Carrickfergus on Sunday, July 30.
By Helena McManus
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

At around 10.30pm, a man was walking his dog in the Fergus Avenue area when he was approached by approximately 6 masked men, all dressed in black.

The men, who are reported to have been armed with hammers and bats, attacked the victim who sustained injuries to his legs, arms and foot.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack in Carrickfergus, or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives. Photo: PacemakerAnyone who may have witnessed the attack in Carrickfergus, or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives. Photo: Pacemaker
Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1346 of 07/08/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s non-emergency reporting form, which is available online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/