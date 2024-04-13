Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Bernard Gavin, aged 30, of No Fixed Abode, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with two counts of non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation, common assault, attempted criminal damage and threats to damage property.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor said the charges of non-fatal strangulation were withdrawn and, via his barrister Mr Conor Coulter, Gavin pleaded guilty to the other charges. Mr Coulter said his client was waiving a pre-sentence report.

The prosecutor told the court that on September 26 at 11.50pm, police received a report of an on-going domestic at an address in Craigavon. The defendant opened the door to police saying nothing had happened. He said the blood over the property was due to the fact he had self-harmed.

"When police entered the property they noticed blood along the walls of the house,” said the prosecutor, adding police spoke with the injured party who was ‘extremely emotional and shaken’.

Her initial account was captured on body-worn footage. She said that at around 9.15pm she arrived back at the address with the defendant after picking him up from Belfast in her car.

“Once inside, the defendant assaulted her by pushing her against the wall and dragged her up the stairs by the hair into the bedroom, calling her names and accusing her of cheating on him. Police observed redness to her face and neck.

"When upstairs he placed both hands over her mouth and nose five or six times saying ‘I might as well let you die’. She remained in the bedroom on a mattress for three hours. The defendant then dragged her downstairs again. She managed to lock herself in the bathroom and started kicking the door. She left the bathroom and went to the living room to ask for the house keys so she could leave.

"He picked up broken glass from a clock which had fallen off the wall and cut his arm with it, smearing blood over the walls and saying if she told police what had happened that he would tell them that she had cut him and would smash every window in the property.”

When arrested, Gavin became aggressive with police and was restrained. In the police vehicle he kicked the back windows.

During interviews he admitted to kicking the police vehicle and denied all other offences, claiming the injured party had assaulted him by cutting his arm although he had admitted on the body-worn footage he cut his own arm.

Gavin’s barrister said the defendant is fortunate not to be facing more charges.

"Obviously a very traumatic incident for the injured party and he accepts that. He had been struck by a glass prior to cutting himself but there is no excuse whatsoever for his conduct thereafter,” said Mr Coulter, who reminded the court that Gavin has been in custody since the date of the incident.

District Judge Rafferty said: “My hands are tied by the limitations on sentencing in the magistrates court. The defendant should count himself very lucky.”