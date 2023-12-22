A Belfast man has been given a five month prison sentence and banned from the roads for five years after pleading guilty to a catalogue of driving offences.

John Patrick Smyth, 38, whose address was given as Shaws Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink.

The defendant faced a number of charges, including driving whilst unfit, having no driving licence, assault on police, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, and having no insurance.

The court heard that on October 3, 2023, at 10.30pm, police received a report from a member of the public of a Skoda Octavia being driving by the defendant in the Colinglen Road area.

On arrival the police came across a collision between two vehicles, a Skoda Octavia which had collided into a Mercedes.

It was reported that a male driver had made off from the scene.

Police located the defendant, who matched the description given by the driver of the Mercedes, approximately 10 metres away.

The court further heard that the defendant became aggressive with the police and attempted to bite one of the officers.

It was reported that the defendant lost control of the car when he was travelling at speed. He was transported to Musgrave police station where a breath test revealed an evidential reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

During interview the defendant denied being the driver and said he had sold the vehicle that evening, that he had been out drinking and was walking home.

Defence told the court: “The facts of this case are unimpressive.

"He has a lengthy and varied record. He had represented himself to a point before instructing a solicitor.

"He has a terrible record, there is no getting away from that and a recent set of similar offences.

"He has struggled with his mental health and had periods of transient living. He hasn’t been thinking clearly."

On the charge of driving whilst unfit, Deputy District Judge Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of five months and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

On each of the charges of having no licence, failing to stop, failing to remain, and failing to report, he banned the defendant from driving for five years.

On the charge of assault on the police Mr Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of five months.

On the charge of dangerous driving the Deputy District Judge imposed a custodial sentence of five months and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

On the charge of having no insurance, Mr Kennedy imposed a custodial sentence of five months and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

Mr Kennedy also ordered the defendant to pay an offender’s levy of £25.