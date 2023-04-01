Sean Humphries (45), of Larne Road, admitted assaulting two police officers on December 25, 2021.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that just before midnight on Christmas Day police attended Larne Road and arrested the defendant.
He attempted to bite an officer on his leg and kicked out towards an officer's back "causing him to fall down a couple of stairs".
The prosecutor said neither officer sustained any injury.
A defence lawyer said the attempted bite was a "technical common assault" and the other officer "stumbled down a few stairs but I don't think that it was anything more than that".
The barrister said the defendant had been "going through significant difficulties with his mental health".
The defendant was fined £250.