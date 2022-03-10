Man attempted to bite police officer on shin

Harley McHenry (29), of Brookfield Gardens, admitted assault in relation to December 25 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police were called to an address at 9.30am and the defendant kneed an officer on the thigh.
He was arrested and outside the property he continued to be aggressive and attempted to bite the same officer on the right shin.
The prosecutor said there were “no lasting injuries”.
A spit guard had to be applied.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “poor record” and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.