Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been handed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, following an incident in Dunmurry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Christopher Patrick Markey, aged 33, whose address was given as Cavehill Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 27, charged with resisting police, two counts of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour, common assault, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that in the early hours of October 29, 2023, police received a report of an alleged assault in the Dunmurry area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated that the injured party had been assaulted by an unknown male, who punched him and dragged him to the ground.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

It was said that the defendant ran from the police, that he resisted arrest, and that he was shouting and swearing at the police.

During arrest, it was reported that the defendant attempted to headbutt one of the officers, and bite another.

He was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

He was arrested and during interview he made no comment.

Defence told the court: “It is very unpleasant offending. He realises police are just doing their job and he describes himself as having ‘made a bit of a fool’ of himself. He admits he acted disgracefully when the police came to arrest him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the charges of assaulting police and common assault, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a custodial sentence of three months, suspended for 18 months.

On the charges of resisting police, disorderly behaviour, and possession of drugs, Mr Trainor imposed a custodial sentence of two months on each charge, suspended for 18 months.