Man attempted to headbutt officer after police responded to concern for safety call in Ahoghill
A 31-year-old man was arrested after police attended a report of a concern for safety in the Brookfield Gardens area of Ahoghill on Sunday (December 3) evening.
The incident occurred shortly before 7pm when responding officers noted a number of broken household items outside a property before discovering further damage inside.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “A man was sighted in the area matching the description of the initial report and officers engaged with him. The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, before becoming aggressive towards officers and attempting to headbutt one officer twice, whilst making verbal threats.
"The man was then further arrested for assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.”