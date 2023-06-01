Police have launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Oakfield Glen area of Carrickfergus.

Chief Inspector Uel Boyd said: “Shortly before 5pm on Monday (May 29), it was reported that a woman in her 30s was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her, attempting to remove items of her clothing before making off.

“The man was described as being in his early 30s, white and approximately 6ft in height with a slim build.

"He was described as having short, dark curly hair, with light coloured facial stubble, and was wearing a plain black t-shirt with a round collar, navy denim jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Oakfield Glen (stock image).

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen a man in the area matching the description above."