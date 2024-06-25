Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary-related offences after incidents at Ballyclare and Bangor.

Police received a report that a man had been seen on a video doorbell entering a property on the Killaire Road, Bangor, at approximately 9.40pm on Sunday, June 23.

The man took the keys of a red coloured Suzuki Swift that was parked outside and made off in the vehicle. The car was later seen in the north Belfast area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second report was made at approximately 5.50am on Tuesday, June 25, of a man trying to gain access to a shed at a property in the Cartall Road area of Ballyclare. Officers attended and located the man and the stolen car.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents. Photo by Pacemaker.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle, attempted burglary, attempted criminal damage, theft, no driving licence and no insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.