Man attempting to access shed in Ballyclare arrested by police also investigating Bangor car theft

Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:18 BST
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary-related offences after incidents at Ballyclare and Bangor.

Police received a report that a man had been seen on a video doorbell entering a property on the Killaire Road, Bangor, at approximately 9.40pm on Sunday, June 23.

The man took the keys of a red coloured Suzuki Swift that was parked outside and made off in the vehicle. The car was later seen in the north Belfast area.

A second report was made at approximately 5.50am on Tuesday, June 25, of a man trying to gain access to a shed at a property in the Cartall Road area of Ballyclare. Officers attended and located the man and the stolen car.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents. Photo by Pacemaker.Police are appealing for information about the incidents. Photo by Pacemaker.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle, attempted burglary, attempted criminal damage, theft, no driving licence and no insurance. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1450 of 24/06/24. A report can also be submitted online or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.