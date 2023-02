A Keady man who failed to pay a £36 parking ticket at Belfast International Airport by 'tailgating' a motorist at an exit barrier has been given a one-year conditional discharge at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Jonathan Muldoon (40), of Ard Na Greine, committed the offence on August 24, 2021.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had left his ticket behind in England and "foolishly took this decision to tailgate".

He said the defendant had already paid a "penalty aspect" of over £200 which included the payment but yet he had then received a court summons.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google