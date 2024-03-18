Man banned from the roads after being told by Lisburn judge that his criminal record is ‘shocking’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph Strain, 79, whose address was given as Brandon Terrace in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, and no driving licence.

The court heard that on August 14, 2023 at 4.50pm police on patrol in the Lisburn area stopped a Suzuki Swift vehicle on Castle Street, which was being driven by the defendant.

Checks revealed the defendant had been disqualified from driving by Newtownards Court for three months. Due to the disqualification the defendant had no valid insurance for the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

During interview the defendant stated that he was aware of the disqualification.

On December 5, 2023 at 10.40am police stopped the same vehicle on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn.

Checks showed the defendant had no driving licence.

During interview he admitted to being aware of the situation.

Defence told the court: “I appreciate his record is not great.”

To which District Judge Rosie Watters responded: “It is shocking.”

Defence continued: “He had miscalculated the ban and was back on the road one day early.

“He has significant health issues. He is being assessed for dementia.

"He did make full admissions at the earliest opportunity,

"He didn’t realise he had to reapply for a driving licence after he had been disqualified.

"It is at the stage that his family should probably be taking the car keys away from him.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He is going to be disqualified for a long time now.”

On the charge of driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance, Ms Watters banned the defendant from driving for two years. She also imposed a prison sentence of four months, suspended for two years.

"I don’t want to send you to prison but it will be hanging over you for two years,” Ms Watters told the defendant.