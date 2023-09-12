A Belfast man has been banned from driving for six months after he was recorded travelling at 115mph on the M1 near Lisburn.

Georgian Teglas, 20, whose address was given as Moorfield Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magstrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on June 20, 2023 at 9.45pm, police were conducting speed checks on the M1.

They noted a vehicle travelling considerably faster that the other vehicles. The speed was recorded at 115mph.

Man banned from driving by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google

Defence conceded it was “a very high speed indeed.”

He continued: “It is an abhorrent speed and I don’t stand here to trivialise that speed.

"He received a call from his sister-in-law who was pregnant and had taken ill and was at the hospital..

"He has never appeared in court before. He is extremely ashamed and embarrassed by this situation."