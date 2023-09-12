Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man banned from the roads after driving on the M1 at 115mph

A Belfast man has been banned from driving for six months after he was recorded travelling at 115mph on the M1 near Lisburn.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 23:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 23:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Georgian Teglas, 20, whose address was given as Moorfield Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magstrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on June 20, 2023 at 9.45pm, police were conducting speed checks on the M1.

They noted a vehicle travelling considerably faster that the other vehicles. The speed was recorded at 115mph.

Most Popular
Man banned from driving by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: GoogleMan banned from driving by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google
Man banned from driving by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google

Defence conceded it was “a very high speed indeed.”

Read More
Calling all flute and percussion players! Cahard Flute Band is starting a new co...

He continued: “It is an abhorrent speed and I don’t stand here to trivialise that speed.

"He received a call from his sister-in-law who was pregnant and had taken ill and was at the hospital..

"He has never appeared in court before. He is extremely ashamed and embarrassed by this situation."

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.