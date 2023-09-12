Man banned from the roads after driving on the M1 at 115mph
and live on Freeview channel 276
Georgian Teglas, 20, whose address was given as Moorfield Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magstrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.
The court heard that on June 20, 2023 at 9.45pm, police were conducting speed checks on the M1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They noted a vehicle travelling considerably faster that the other vehicles. The speed was recorded at 115mph.
Defence conceded it was “a very high speed indeed.”
He continued: “It is an abhorrent speed and I don’t stand here to trivialise that speed.
"He received a call from his sister-in-law who was pregnant and had taken ill and was at the hospital..
"He has never appeared in court before. He is extremely ashamed and embarrassed by this situation."
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.