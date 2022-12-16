A Lurgan man, who had previously been banned from driving, said he didn’t realise he needed to renew his driving licence following the completion of the ban.

David Crawford (56) from Inglewood in Lurgan appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 15) charged with having no driving licence and no insurance.

The court heard that on April 25, 2022 at 6.10pm, police on patrol in Lisburn stopped a motorcycle on the Rathdown Road in the city being ridden by the defendant. System checks revealed the defendant had no driving licence due to being disqualified and that his insurance was invalid.

Advertisement

Defence said Crawford had been disqualified from driving for a short period in 2019 and “he said he didn’t realise he had to do his test again”.

The case was heard at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Defence continued: “He thought he could drive once his disqualification period was over.

"He was working in a motorcycle showroom and took a bike out to test it with a view to turn it into an electric bike.

Advertisement

"He has worked in the motor trade all his life and his licence is important to him, he is not being flippant about it. He has had to give up his job in the motor trade."

The court also heard the defendant had been disqualified for four months in April and six months in June.