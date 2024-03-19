Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warren McCullough, 28, whose address was given as Ballygomartin Drive in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on March 14, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, having no driving licence, driving without insurance, and taking and driving away a motor vehicle without authority.

The court heard that on February 16, 2024 at 1.40am police received a report of a male driving on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn.

The vehicle was stopped and checks revealed the defendant was not insured on the vehicle. The checks also showed the defendant had no driving licence.

It was stated that the vehicle which had been taken by the defendant belonged to his partner, and had been taken without her knowledge or consent.

A breath test gave a reading of 54 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court: “The defendant does have a relevant record.

"He is embarrassed about his actions.”

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50.

On the charge of having no insurance, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £200 and a disqualification of 12 months.