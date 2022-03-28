Man barricaded himself in and threw bottles at police officers

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Desmond Connolly from Coagh Crescent in the town, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service.

Connolly admitted a charge of attempted criminal damage on October 7 last.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (March 25) that the defendant threw bottles and glasses at police during a stand off which lasted a number of hours.

Dungannon Courthouse

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked the defendant needed help with his mental health and the sentence may provide him with the structure that will hopefully prevent him from committing further offences.

Outlining the background to the case, prosecuting counsel said police had gone to the defendant’s address following an alleged breach of a non-molestation order in which he made 77 telephone calls and voice mails to his ex-partner telling her that he loved her.

Counsel said Connolly refused to come out of his home and made threats to self harm and threw missiles from the window at police outside.

She said a glass struck a police Land Rover.

The lawyer said police forcibly entered the address and arrested the defendant and took him to Omagh custody suite.

Defence lawyer Brendan Kearney stressed while Connolly had thrown bottles he had not intended to harm anyone.

Mr Kearney explained that there had been a withdrawal statement made by the injured party.

He said Connolly was living with his father and is presently making a genuine attempt to turn his life around, and he pleaded with the court to allow him to do so.

Mr Kearney said the defendant has mental health issues and he spent a large part of 2020 in Holywell Hospital, and 12 weeks rehabilitation in Newry.

He said this showed that he was addressing these issues.

Judge Ranaghan said the messages to the injured party were not of a sinister nature but she may not have thought so.

He was of the opinion that Connolly needed intervention from a number of agencies and the combination of Probation and Community Service may give him some stability.

“Your victim’s attitude has saved you from a prison sentence, I hope you realise that,” he told Connolly who appeared in court via video link.